New Article: Instagram Boast Leads to Arrest of Teen Accused of Murder in Washington, D.C.

Newly unsealed court records reveal that an Instagram celebration a 17-year-old in Washington, D.C., ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent charge for second-degree murder. Lorinzo Thompson, 17, is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Niko Estep on November 3 outside of a Crown gas station. The incident, captured on surveillance footage, shows Thompson firing 12 shots at Estep and another unidentified teenager in a matter of seconds. The footage also depicts a woman, identified as Thompson’s mother, standing just behind him during the shooting.

Contrary to initial reports, the motive for the murder remains undisclosed. However, the chilling revelation came to light when police uncovered an Instagram live feed in which Thompson allegedly bragged about killing Estep just 72 hours after the incident. In the feed, Thompson showed no remorse and even used Estep’s nickname, “Y.B.” He could be seen celebrating with others as he demonstrated someone falling after being shot. The disturbing broadcast provided critical evidence leading to his arrest.

In addition to the Instagram live feed, further surveillance footage obtained police shows Thompson and his mother entering their shared apartment building shortly after the murder. Notably, the footage reveals the woman carrying a scooter illuminated with blue lights, matching the type of scooter seen at the gas station. Meanwhile, Thompson’s mother made no attempt to intervene during the shooting and is seen fleeing the scene shortly after her son.

Thompson, who was initially misidentified in police and court records as “Lorenzo” Thompson, will be tried as an adult. A search of his apartment yielded a 9mm magazine tucked inside a backpack. Moreover, Thompson’s distinctive pants, featuring a colorful and flashy pattern, made him recognizable to police as they had seen him wearing the same pants during a previous robbery incident.

Presently, Thompson remains in detention and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. His attorney, Joseph Yarborough, has yet to comment on the case. No charges have been filed against Thompson’s mother. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to piece together the events leading up to the tragic shooting.

