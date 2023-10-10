Top Sports Docuseries Streaming on Netflix

If you’re a fan of sports documentaries and looking for some captivating shows to watch on Netflix, you’re in luck. The streaming service offers a wide selection of docuseries that cover various sports and provide fascinating insights into the lives of athletes. Even if you’re not a big sports fan, these shows are still worth a watch.

Quarterback

This eight-part series explores the challenges and pressures faced professional quarterbacks in football. Following the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season, the show captures the highs and lows of their journey. With a critics rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, Quarterback is a must-watch for football enthusiasts.

Break Point

From the creators of the popular F1: Drive To Survive, this tennis documentary offers thrilling on-court action and off-court drama. The series follows the lives of five top-tier tennis players as they compete in the Grand Slams, WTA, and ATP tours. If you enjoy intense sports narratives, Break Point is the show for you.

Untold

Untold takes a unique approach showcasing captivating stories from various sports. In its third season, the series delves into infamous events such as doping scandals, boxing controversies, and the scrutiny faced a football star. With its engaging storytelling, Untold is sure to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

If you’ve never been exposed to the world of Formula 1, this series gives you an inside look into the demanding and intense sport. With unprecedented access to teams like Mercedes and Ferrari, the show captures the high-octane thrills of F1 racing along with the off-track drama. Now in its fifth season, Formula 1: Drive To Survive continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Cheer

Cheerleading, known for its visual spectacle, is the focus of this docuseries. Following the Navarro College Bulldogs, a competitive cheerleading team from Texas, the show highlights the intensity and dedication required in the sport. However, a shocking twist occurred with the arrest of the show’s breakout star, Jerry Harris, for serious offenses. The second season of Cheer explores the aftermath, featuring discussions among team members and victims.

If you’re looking for compelling sports stories and inspiring athlete journeys, these docuseries on Netflix are not to be missed. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply enjoy captivating narratives, these shows offer something for everyone.

Sources:

– Rotten Tomatoes (for Quarterback’s critics rating)

– Netflix (for information about the docuseries)