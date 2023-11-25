Tilly, Beloved Town Cat, to be Immortalized with Bronze Statue

After the heartbreaking loss of Tilly, a cherished Bengal cat in Gosport, plans have been set in motion to create a lasting memorial in her honor. Tilly, known for her adventurous escapades and infectious personality, captured the hearts of the local community and gained social media fame through her Facebook page, Tilly’s Gosport Adventures.

Renowned sand sculptor Paul Hoggard has been entrusted with the task of creating a bronze statue that will immortalize Tilly’s memory. Hoggard, who previously crafted a sand tribute to the feline, has now taken on the responsibility of bringing her spirit to life in a more permanent form.

Caroline Oakes, Tilly’s devoted owner, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received from those who knew her beloved pet. Tilly’s curious and mischievous nature played a significant part in bringing the Gosport community together.

To fund the creation of the bronze statue, an online crowdfunding campaign was launched. The appeal has been a tremendous success, with donations exceeding £3,000. Any remaining funds will be donated to local cat charities as a testament to Tilly’s impact on the community.

The completion of the final bronze statue is estimated to take between eight to 12 weeks. Currently, Hoggard and his wife, Remy, are meticulously shaping the clay sculpture, which will later serve as the basis for creating a latex and plaster mold. The mold will then be filled with bronze, resulting in the magnificent tribute to Tilly.

There has been much discussion about where the statue should be placed, with many hoping for a public location that will allow the community to cherish and remember Tilly. The decision regarding the statue’s permanent home is yet to be determined.

Tilly’s spirit, described Ms. Oakes as truly one-of-a-kind, will undoubtedly live on through the upcoming bronze statue. Her legacy will continue to inspire and bring joy to those who encounter her memorial for years to come.

