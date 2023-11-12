Gordon Ramsay Welcomes New Addition to the Ramsay Brigade

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently shared some exciting news with his fans – he is now the proud father of six children! Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, welcomed their newest bundle of joy on November 11, as announced the couple on Instagram. The birth of their son, Jesse James Ramsay, was met with love and joy from their followers.

In a series of heartfelt photos, Ramsay showcased his “amazing birthday present,” starting with a tender moment of him kissing his newborn’s head while his wife cradled their son. The couple also shared intimate moments of Tana cuddling with Jesse in the hospital bed. Little Jesse James Ramsay weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

The Ramsay family is now complete with their three boys and three girls. Along with Jesse James, the couple’s children include Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, and four-year-old Oscar. The couple expressed their gratitude and happiness for the new addition, with Tana calling Jesse a “little bundle” and proclaiming their family to be complete.

Friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the Ramsays. From Jeremy Renner to Hugh Jackman, the couple received an outpouring of support and well wishes. Daphne Oz, among others, expressed excitement for the growing Ramsay family.

While celebrating this happy moment, Tana Ramsay also reflected on a difficult period in their lives. She opened up about a pregnancy loss in 2016, bravely discussing the emotional toll it took on her. Tana credited her husband for being a constant source of comfort and support during those trying times.

The Ramsays are overjoyed to welcome their newest addition and continue building beautiful memories as a family. Their journey serves as a reminder that love and resilience can overcome even the most challenging moments, creating a bond that lasts a lifetime.

