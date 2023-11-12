Gordon Ramsay Welcomes New Addition to His Family

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are celebrating the birth of their sixth child, a baby boy named Jesse James Ramsay. The couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their followers, showcasing adorable photos of their new bundle of joy.

In one photo, Gordon is seen gently kissing his newborn son on the head, while Tana lovingly looks on in another. Captioning the post, Gordon expressed his joy, saying, “What an amazing birthday present! Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, weighing in at a whopping 7lbs 10oz. One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”

Tana also shared her happiness on her Instagram account, stating, “It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months, but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay, we love you so much.”

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the Ramsay family. One fan wrote, “Congratulations on the birth of your baby,” while another exclaimed, “Congrats Gordon! What fantastic news!” The outpouring of love and well wishes continued, with fans expressing their excitement for the growing family.

With the arrival of Jesse James Ramsay, Gordon’s family now consists of eight members. Alongside his wife Tana, Gordon shares five other children: Megan, Jack, Holly, Matilda “Tilly,” and Oscar. The Ramsay family is now complete, and they are basking in the joy of their new addition.

