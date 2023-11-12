Gordon Ramsay Welcomes His Sixth Child: A New Addition to the Ramsay Family

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have announced the birth of their sixth child, Jesse James Ramsay. The baby boy, weighing 7lbs 10oz, arrived to the delight of his parents and siblings. While celebrating his birthday, Ramsay took to Instagram to share the news, expressing his joy at the arrival of Jesse James. This new addition completes their family, as Ramsay affectionately stated, “3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Tana Ramsay, a renowned cookery book author, became a mother once again at the age of 49. The couple, married since 1996, captured heartfelt moments in the hospital, sharing images of Jesse and Tana. In one photo, the baby boy, sporting a pink hat, rests peacefully in his mother’s arms while his father leans in to plant a tender kiss on his head.

Ramsay and Tana are already parents to Megan, the eldest, who is now in her mid-20s, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda “Tilly”, and Oscar. The Ramsay brigade has grown with the arrival of Jesse James, filling their home with an abundance of love and joy.

The exact birth date of Jesse remains unknown. However, Ramsay’s post received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends, including Jeremy Renner, James Martin, Gino D’Acampo, Paddy McGuinness, and Amy Dowden. Even former Chelsea FC manager and ex-England footballer Frank Lampard joined in to celebrate the happy news.

As Gordon Ramsay embraces fatherhood once again, he continues to make a mark in the culinary world with his successful restaurants, TV shows, and cookbooks. With a growing family and thriving career, Ramsay’s dedication and passion remain unwavering.

(Source: BBC News)