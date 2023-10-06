How to Stream Gopher Hockey Games for the 2023/24 Season

If you’re a fan of Gopher Hockey and want to catch all the action of the 2023/24 season, here’s what you need to know about streaming the games. Please note that this article focuses on video streaming only and does not cover watching games on TV, cable, or satellite providers.

B1G+

The B1G+ streaming service offers 18 live games for the upcoming season. To access these games, visit the BigTenPlus website and click “subscribe.” We recommend opting for the SPORT PASS subscription. From there, select “Ice Hockey” and choose the “Ice Hockey (Men’s & Women’s)” package for $59.99 per year.

By subscribing to B1G+, you’ll be able to watch most (but not all) of the games that are also available on Fox9 or Fox9+. Additionally, you’ll have access to the majority of the women’s games for the University of Minnesota. B1G+ also provides a range of other BigTen games for your viewing pleasure.

Fox Sports App

For games that are broadcasted on the BTN or FS1 television networks, you’ll need to use the Fox Sports App to stream them. There are 12 live games for the 2023/24 season that can be accessed through this app. However, please note that you will require a corresponding TV or cable subscription to stream these games.

NCHC.tv & FloHockey

Unfortunately, non-conference “road” games will not be available for streaming on B1G+, even if they are broadcasted on Fox9 or Fox9+. This is due to conference restrictions on streaming. However, there are four live games for the 2023/24 season that you can still watch online. To stream these games, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to FloHockey for the St. Thomas Xcel game, and NCHC.tv for the road games against North Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth.

Peacock

The two games that take place at Notre Dame will be streamed exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. If you want to watch these games, Peacock is likely to be your only option.

Overall, there are various options available for streaming Gopher Hockey games during the 2023/24 season. Whether you choose B1G+, the Fox Sports App, FloHockey, or Peacock, you’ll be able to catch the excitement of the games from the comfort of your own home.

Sources: BigTenPlus, FloHockey, NCHC.tv