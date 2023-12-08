Ohio Lawmakers Clash Over Marijuana Home Grow and Taxes

Ohio’s Republican lawmakers are engaged in a heated debate over the issue of home cultivation of marijuana, following the legalization of adult-use marijuana in the state. The disagreement arises as lawmakers attempt to revise the legal marijuana program just a month after it was approved voters.

On Monday, Senate Republicans introduced changes that would eliminate the option for individuals to grow marijuana at home, proposing instead an increase in taxes and a revision of how marijuana tax revenues are allocated. In contrast, Rep. Jamie Callender introduced a separate bill that aims to maintain home cultivation rights.

Callender emphasized the importance of upholding the will of the voters who approved the legalization measure, stating, “I think the middle ground is we do what the people voted and told us to do, which is six plants per person and 12 per household.”

The proposed changes in Callender’s House Bill 354 include safeguards to prevent the consolidation of home-grown plants into large-scale operations. The bill also suggests adding a 10% tax on marijuana cultivators in addition to the 10% tax on marijuana sales. In terms of revenue distribution, the bill designates 36% to social equity programs, 36% to municipalities with marijuana dispensaries, 12.5% to the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, 10% to county jails for mental health treatment, 3% to state departments for administering the marijuana program, and 2.5% to a substance abuse and addiction fund.

Furthermore, the House bill proposes applying Ohio’s tobacco smoking bans and advertising restrictions to marijuana as well.

Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing to vote on its own marijuana program overhaul. Both chambers must strive to find common ground and reach a compromise on the issue. While there may be differences of opinion within the Republican Party, there are also senators who are open to thoughtful consideration of the matter.

The House bill will undergo review before any potential vote, but it is expected to progress swiftly. The future of marijuana legalization in Ohio remains uncertain as discussions continue, and lawmakers grapple with the implementation of Issue 2.

Based on an article Jessie Balmert for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.