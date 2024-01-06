Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw Fires Back at Fox News Anchor

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw has engaged in a heated war of words with Fox News host Jesse Watters after Watters used a photo of Crenshaw in a segment about members of Congress profiting through the stock market. Crenshaw took to Instagram, calling Watters a “clown” who is desperate for clickbait. He also criticized Fox News for creating fake controversy to generate clicks.

This clash comes amidst a growing scrutiny of members of Congress and their stock portfolios, particularly those investments that overlap with their congressional committee assignments. A New York Times investigation in 2022 revealed that nearly 100 members of Congress or their close family members had traded stocks in businesses directly affected areas of oversight related to their committees.

Crenshaw vehemently denied any involvement in unethical stock trading, stating that he never had more than $20,000 in stock investments while serving in the House. The segment on Jesse Watters Primetime only briefly mentioned Crenshaw, but he accused Watters and the network of pushing conspiracies for profit.

The Instagram posts also veered into personal attacks, dragging Watters’s affair with his producer and painting him as an out-of-touch rich socialite who despises conservatives. Crenshaw claimed that the network had cancelled a scheduled interview with him following his posts, but a source stated that the cancellation was unrelated to his Instagram comments.

This public feud further highlights the divide within the Republican Party. Crenshaw, who has been critical of Republicans who continue to support the baseless claims about the 2020 election, has faced pushback from Trump-aligned conservatives. He has been heckled at conservative events and was snubbed former President Trump for an endorsement in the midterm cycle.

Despite his disagreements with Trump, Crenshaw has not faced a Trump-aligned primary candidate in 2022. However, he has yet to announce his endorsement for the 2024 election. Recently, he expressed opposition to efforts to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot due to his role in inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The clash between Crenshaw and Watters underscores the tensions within the Republican Party and the ongoing battle for control of the conservative narrative.