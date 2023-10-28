New Article: Government Coordination with Big Tech Under Review Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has recently announced its decision to review a court-ordered ban on certain communications between the Biden administration and Big Tech platforms. The lower courts had alleged that government officials collaborated with these companies to censor speech under the pretext of combatting misinformation. This order arises from a lawsuit filed state attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana, claiming that top-level government officials colluded with social media giants to suppress topics such as Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID-19 origins, and the effectiveness of face masks.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey believes that the Supreme Court’s review signifies an acknowledgment of the most severe violations of First Amendment rights in the nation’s history. He emphasizes the need for a permanent separation between the technology industry and the state to preserve the fundamental right to free speech. Bailey asserts that the attorneys general have only scratched the surface of the vast censorship enterprise after examining thousands of documents and conducting numerous depositions.

Earlier this year, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals imposed a temporary injunction on the Biden administration due to its potential violation of the Free Speech Clause. The court found that government pressure led social media platforms to censor content related to the election. With the recent injunction, communication between federal agencies and Big Tech has been severely limited.

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear arguments from both sides regarding the temporary injunction staying in place reflects its recognition of the gravity of the issues at hand. While a majority of the justices have agreed to temporarily lift the injunction, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch believe it should have remained in effect. This viewpoint aligns with Attorney General Bailey’s stance on building a wall of separation between technology companies and the government to protect free speech.

The Supreme Court will determine the next steps in the case of Missouri v. Biden, including setting a briefing schedule and oral argument date, in the following weeks. The outcome of this review will likely have significant implications for the relationship between the government and Big Tech, as well as the preservation of free speech rights in the digital age.

