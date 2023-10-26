Virginia Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Meta for Exploiting Teenagers on Social Media

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched a legal battle against Meta, claiming that the media giant purposely designed addictive features on its platforms to keep children and teenagers hooked. Miyares, along with a group of 41 bipartisan attorneys general, filed a lawsuit in federal and state courts accusing Meta of knowingly deploying harmful features on Instagram and other social media platforms. The lawsuit states that Meta repeatedly misled the public and concealed the ways in which it manipulates vulnerable consumers, particularly teenagers and children.

In an interview, Miyares compared Meta’s behavior to that of Big Tobacco, which used childlike imagery to target young people in the past. He argues that Meta’s intention is to lock in users from a young age and keep them as loyal clients for years to come. Miyares insists that Meta needs to be part of the solution and change its ways to prioritize the well-being of young users.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta violated several state laws and the federal Children Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Miyares emphasized the alarming statistics on mental health issues among young children, including skyrocketing depression rates, self-inflicted injuries, and teen suicide. These statistics, along with the damaging effects of social media on youth, have prompted Virginia and other states to investigate Meta’s actions.

The attorneys general found evidence that Meta has profited from exploiting children’s addiction to its platform. Miyares highlighted Meta’s features on Instagram, which the company openly referred to as “behavior cocaine” to appeal to young users. The lawsuit claims that Meta designed psychologically manipulative product features to induce compulsive and prolonged platform use, while misleading the public about their safety for young users.

Meta responded to the lawsuit expressing disappointment and stating that they have introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families. However, the attorneys general argue that these tools are insufficient in countering the overwhelming addictive power of features such as infinite scroll and autoplay.

Miyares is urging Meta to implement an effective age verification system and ensure compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule. If Meta chooses to fight instead of cooperating, Miyares warns that attorney generals across the country are prepared to unite and use their significant resources to win the case.

