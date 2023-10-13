The New “Goosebumps” Series Now Streaming on Disney+

The new “Goosebumps” series, inspired R.L. Stine’s popular book series, is now available to stream on Disney+ just in time for Halloween. The series stars Justin Long and follows a group of high schoolers as they investigate the tragic passing of a teen named Harold Biddle and uncover dark secrets from their parents’ past.

The first two episodes of the series debuted on Freeform as part of its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming. Viewers can stream the show on Freeform through the streaming services FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, which both offer free trials.

For those who want to watch the entire series, a subscription to Disney+ is necessary. Plans start at $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year. Additionally, viewers can bundle Disney+ with Hulu for $9.99 a month or with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $14.99 a month.

FuboTV is an internet live TV streaming service that provides over 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. DirecTV offers a variety of content, including more than 75 live TV channels, through its streaming platform. Both services offer free trials for new sign-ups.

