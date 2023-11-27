Google Unveils New Tools to Enhance Website Content in Search Results

Google has introduced a range of new tools for website owners, including those who manage social media sites and discussion forums, aiming to improve the visibility of their content in Google’s search results. This move follows Google’s shift in prioritizing user-generated web content over SEO-optimized material, which has become a prevalent issue on the internet today. To combat this, the company has rolled out a new search filter called “Perspectives,” which highlights posts from discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms in search results. Initially launched on mobile devices, the feature is now available on desktop along with other recent search changes.

Furthermore, Google has updated its ranking algorithm to elevate first-hand perspectives and prioritize them in search results. In order to facilitate this, the new tools allow websites to signal how their data is structured, ensuring accurate and comprehensive representation of their content in Google’s search results. For instance, the ProfilePage markup enables sites to showcase creator profiles directly in the search results, providing information such as their name, handle, profile photo, follower count, and content popularity. The Perspectives feature and the Discussions and Forums feature can both utilize this type of markup.

Additionally, the DiscussionForumPosting markup enables Google to better identify and categorize conversations from various online forums and discussion sites. This provides an opportunity for smaller sites to be appropriately indexed, categorized, and ranked Google’s updated algorithm. The Search Console has also been updated to support site owners in implementing these changes, providing reports on errors, warnings, and valid items related to marked-up pages. Site owners can also test and verify markup changes using the Rich Results Test.

Google’s efforts to refine how it categorizes and ranks content come at a time when there are growing concerns about the search engine’s efficacy. While Google surpasses many of its competitors in terms of search performance, its results are often cluttered with SEO-optimized, machine-generated content. In light of the advancing AI technology, there is apprehension that this issue will only worsen. Hence, Google’s ranking changes aim to address this concern prioritizing user-generated content from forums and social sites in search results.

