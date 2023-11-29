New Ways to Manage WhatsApp Backups on Android

Google has recently announced a change that might impact the way Android users store their WhatsApp backups. Starting in December, WhatsApp chat backups will no longer be free on Android devices and will instead count towards users’ Google account storage quota. This means that the standard 15GB of free data offered Google will now also include storage for WhatsApp chat backups.

This change brings Android users in line with their Apple counterparts, as iOS users have never enjoyed free WhatsApp chat backups. However, for those who haven’t subscribed to Google’s subscription service, ‘Google One,’ this move could have some implications. WhatsApp data will now eat into the free 15GB storage, leaving less room for other Google services.

For users who have extensive chat histories and numerous shared media files, there are a few options to consider in order to avoid incurring additional costs. First, users can opt-out entirely from cloud backups through the WhatsApp settings menu. By selecting ‘Never’ for the ‘Backup to Google Drive’ setting, they can prevent their WhatsApp data from consuming storage but at the risk of losing all chat data in case of phone loss or damage.

Another option is to manually delete chats and media that take up considerable space. While this may require making tough decisions about parting with media content, it is a practical solution to avoid paying for additional storage.

Alternatively, users can save photos and videos from WhatsApp to external storage such as a USB stick or portable hard drive. This not only frees up space on Google Photos but also allows users to continue using the free storage provided Google.

Lastly, users can opt for a paid Google storage plan. The Basic monthly plan, which costs AUD $2.49, offers 100GB of data and should be sufficient to accommodate WhatsApp chat backups without affecting the existing free storage limit. This change Google highlights the importance of managing digital storage wisely and encourages users to consider the value of their data and the importance of a reliable backup strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Will WhatsApp backups on Android devices be free after December?

No, starting in December, WhatsApp chat backups on Android devices will count towards users’ Google account storage quota.

2. How can I avoid paying for WhatsApp backups on Google?

You can opt-out entirely from cloud backups through the WhatsApp settings menu or manually delete chats and media that take up considerable space. Alternatively, you can save WhatsApp media to external storage or subscribe to a paid Google storage plan.

3. What happens if I opt-out of cloud backups and my phone is lost or damaged?

If you opt-out of cloud backups and your phone is lost or damaged, you risk losing all your chat data. It is important to weigh the trade-off between data loss and storage costs when making this decision.