New Trial Puts Google’s Digital Payment System in the Spotlight

Google is facing another challenge to one of its key revenue streams, as a 10-person jury in a federal court in San Francisco begins deliberating on whether the company’s digital payment processing system in the Play Store has been driving up prices illegally. The trial, which is expected to last until just before Christmas, involves testimony from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and comes hot on the heels of an antitrust trial in Washington D.C. regarding Google’s dominance in internet search.

The case has been brought Epic Games, the creator of the Fortnite video game, and revolves around the commission fees that Google collects on app purchases made through its Play Store. While Google defends its commission structure as compensation for investments in the Play Store and a means of ensuring security, Epic argues that the company maintains a stranglehold on the Android app ecosystem and stifles competition.

The trial comes after Apple faced a similar lawsuit earlier this year, where a judge ruled in favor of the tech giant on most counts but also determined that apps should be allowed to provide links to other payment options. This development could potentially undermine the 15% to 30% commissions that both Apple and Google collect on digital purchases within mobile apps.

Despite already allowing other app stores to distribute apps for Android software, Epic contends that Google’s control over the Android app ecosystem and its payment system remains strong. The company alleges that Google has paid significant amounts of money to thwart competition.

Google recently settled allegations brought against the Play Store state attorneys general and reached a resolution with Match Group, the parent company of Tinder. While these settlements have impacted the trial, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has vowed to fight Google in court and has criticized Google’s proposed “user choice billing” system as inadequate.

The outcome of this trial could have significant repercussions for the mobile app ecosystem and the revenue models of major tech companies. It remains to be seen whether Google will emerge victorious in defending its digital payment system or if Epic’s claims will impose changes on the Play Store commission structure.

FAQ:

Q: What is the trial in San Francisco about?

A: The trial revolves around whether Google’s digital payment system in the Play Store has illegally driven up prices for consumers and developers.

Q: Who brought the case against Google?

A: The case has been brought Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game.

Q: What were the outcomes of the similar trial involving Apple?

A: While Apple was largely ruled in favor of, the judge determined that apps should be allowed to provide links to other payment options, potentially undermining the commissions collected Apple and Google.

Q: What settlements have recently been reached Google?

A: Google settled allegations brought state attorneys general and reached a resolution with Match Group, the owner of Tinder.