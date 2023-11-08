AI-GC: The Intersection of User-Generated Content and AI

In the ever-evolving landscape of search engine optimization, Google has implemented a new algorithm update aimed at favoring websites that offer superior user experiences. One particular aspect of this update targets AI-generated content, specifically chatbot content that exists solely for the purpose of manipulating search results or generating profits. While it is crucial to downrank sites that exploit chatbots to farm content and ads, legitimate websites that rely heavily on user-generated content (UGC) may also find themselves affected.

UGC is often associated with low-quality content, but it is important to recognize that this is not always the case. However, websites that encourage UGC should be cautious as they may unintentionally cross Google’s threshold for AI-generated content. For example, if writers utilize ChatGPT to create posts on a UGC site, it could potentially trigger Google’s algorithm. Therefore, publishers with significant UGC should carefully monitor the content on their websites, ensuring it is not copy-and-pasted AI-generated content lacking human creativity.

With the rise of programmatic advertising, Netflix has been investing in its own ad tech stack. However, the success of Netflix’s ad tier remains a topic of debate among media buyers. While some believe the investment is worthwhile, others remain hesitant due to slower momentum compared to competitors like Disney+. Additionally, high CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) deter some buyers from investing heavily in Netflix, particularly programmatically. Until Netflix reduces its CPMs, advertisers may continue to seek alternative options to avoid excessive fees associated with programmatic advertising on Netflix.

In a bid to keep up with Google’s advancements, Meta (formerly Facebook) has introduced generative AI tools that can generate ad copy and images based on an advertiser’s prompt. However, Meta has imposed certain restrictions on the use of these tools. They are prohibited for political ads and ads related to regulated industries, including housing, health, pharmaceuticals, financial services, employment, credit, and social issues. This limitation aims to mitigate potential risks and create suitable safeguards for the application of generative AI in advertising.

The restrictions imposed both Meta and Google on the use of generative AI for sensitive ad categories raise an important question: Should any ads be utilizing AI if it is deemed too risky for certain campaigns? The debate surrounding the role of AI in advertising continues as platforms grapple with finding the right balance between innovation and responsible ad practices.

FAQ

What is UGC?

UGC stands for user-generated content, which refers to any content created users or consumers of a particular website, platform, or service.

What are CPMs?

CPMs, or cost per thousand impressions, is a pricing model commonly used in digital advertising. It represents the cost an advertiser pays for one thousand ad impressions on a website or platform.

What are generative AI tools?

Generative AI tools utilize artificial intelligence algorithms to generate creative content, such as ad copy and images, based on specific prompts or inputs provided advertisers.

Why are there restrictions on AI in certain ad categories?

The restrictions on AI in sensitive ad categories are in place to mitigate potential risks, such as the spread of misinformation or unethical practices. Platforms aim to ensure responsible use of generative AI in advertising.

(Source: AdExchanger.com)