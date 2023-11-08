UGC Meets AI-GC: Balancing User-Generated Content and AI

Google’s recent algorithm update to prioritize sites with exceptional user experiences brought attention to the issue of AI-generated content and its impact on publishers. One aspect of this update focuses on AI-generated content, particularly chatbot content that aims to manipulate search results for profit. Google aims to downrank sites that excessively use AI-generated content without any human touch. However, this update inadvertently affects legitimate sites that heavily rely on user-generated content (UGC) as well.

Publishers with significant UGC need to be vigilant and carefully monitor the content on their sites. They should pay close attention to tactics that may put them at risk, such as aggressive ad tactics like interstitials, pop-ups, or an excessive number of ads on a page. UGC is not inherently low-quality, and AI-generated content can be valuable as well. The challenge arises when UGC sites unknowingly reach Google’s threshold for AI-generated content due to contributions from writers who utilize tools like ChatGPT.

Programmatic advertising presents both advantages and disadvantages for streaming giant Netflix. While the company’s investment in its own programmatic ad tech stack shows promise, some media buyers remain hesitant. The slow momentum of Netflix’s ad tier, paired with high CPMs, makes advertisers cautious about heavy spending, particularly through programmatic channels. Netflix’s recent partnership with Microsoft Advertising through a private marketplace aims to streamline the buying process and avoid additional fees. Nevertheless, lowering CPMs remains crucial for Netflix to entice advertisers further.

Meta’s introduction of new generative AI tools that create ad copy and images has prompted the platform to set restrictions on their use. Political ads, as well as those related to regulated industries, housing, health, pharmaceuticals, financial services, employment, credit, or social issues, are prohibited from utilizing these tools. While Meta hasn’t explicitly stated that misinformation concerns led to these restrictions, the goal is to assess potential risks and establish appropriate safeguards for generative AI use in ads. Similar restrictions are being implemented Google and other platforms, raising questions about the overall use of AI in advertisements.

FAQ

What is user-generated content (UGC)?

User-generated content refers to any form of content, such as text, images, videos, or reviews, that is created and shared users of a particular platform or website.

What is AI-generated content?

AI-generated content is content created using artificial intelligence technologies, such as language models or image generators. These tools can automatically generate text or images based on prompts or input from users.

What are CPMs?

CPM stands for “cost per thousand impressions” and is a metric used in advertising to determine the cost of reaching one thousand users or impressions. It represents the price an advertiser pays for every thousand ad views.

Why are there restrictions on using generative AI tools for certain ad categories?

Restrictions on using generative AI tools for certain ad categories, such as political or regulated industries, aim to mitigate potential risks such as misinformation or deception. Platforms want to ensure that these tools are used responsibly and do not undermine the integrity of advertising.

Will AI continue to be used in advertising?

While there are restrictions and concerns surrounding the use of AI in advertising, it is likely that AI will continue to play a significant role in the industry. As technology evolves, platforms and advertisers will work together to find a balance between leveraging the benefits of AI and addressing its potential risks.