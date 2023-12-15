Gemini Nano: The Future of Local AI on Android Devices

Gemini Nano, the reduced version of Google’s large language model (LLM), is set to revolutionize the way AI functions on Android devices. While the original Gemini model is better suited for data centers, Gemini Nano has been specifically designed to run locally and offline, making your device smarter and faster without the need for an internet connection.

Currently, the only phone compatible with Gemini Nano is the Pixel 8 Pro. Google, however, envisions this new model as an integral part of Android going forward, promising exciting possibilities for high-end Android devices in the near future.

Pixel 8 Pro users will already experience the power of Gemini Nano with the auto-summarization feature in the Recorder app and the Smart Reply function in the Gboard keyboard. Both features work offline and provide a fast and native user experience.

Although Gemini Nano is currently limited in terms of functionality, Google plans to expand its capabilities. Currently, the Smart Reply feature is only available in WhatsApp, but Google intends to extend its availability to other apps in the coming year. Additionally, Gemini is currently available only in English, but Google has plans to expand language support.

Google’s CEO of DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, emphasizes that even though Nano is the smallest version of Gemini, it still performs impressively. By distilling from the larger models, Nano can benefit from their capabilities while fitting into the memory and speed constraints of a Pixel phone.

While Google’s Tensor 3 processor is currently the only chip capable of running Gemini Nano, the company is working on integrating Nano into Android as a whole. A new system service called AICore has been launched to allow developers to incorporate Gemini-powered features into their apps. Compatible processors from companies like Qualcomm, Samsung, and MediaTek are being developed to support Gemini Nano.

The emergence of Gemini Nano signifies a future where Android devices become even more AI-driven and intelligent. Google’s Pixel phones, with their Tensor chips and close integration with Google services, lead the way in this AI revolution. With Gemini Nano, the benefits of AI will soon be accessible on a wider range of high-end Android devices. Prepare to unlock the full potential of your smartphone.