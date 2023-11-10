Exploring the Complexities of Google’s User Choice Billing Program

Google’s User Choice Billing program has been making headlines recently, particularly after Google confirmed that it had provided Spotify with a special deal on Android app store fees. This revelation led to many questions about whether other developers, such as dating company Bumble, also received alternative arrangements or additional benefits.

Unfortunately, when asked about Bumble’s situation, Google spokesperson Dan Jackson refused to provide a direct answer. However, Jackson did confirm that User Choice Billing involves a 4 percent reduction in the standard service fee that developers pay. In Bumble’s Q4 2022 earnings call, CFO Anu Subramanian stated that they still expect to pay the existing 15 percent fee to Google Play, but the composition of that fee will be different. This suggests that User Choice Billing may not have a significant impact on Bumble’s margins.

Court documents indicate that, despite the reduced service fee, developers are still required to pay an effective rate of 15 or 30 percent on the Android Play store. This is because the 4 percent saved from Google must be spent on a separate payment processor. Purnima Kochikar, Google’s VP of Play partnerships, admitted that developers would generally end up paying the same effective rate regardless of User Choice Billing.

Surprisingly, Bumble’s Q3 2023 earnings call reveals that the company is actually paying higher app store fees. The increased cost of revenue, due to compliance with the Google Play mandate, is impacting Bumble’s margins. However, on an earlier Q1 2023 earnings call, Bumble’s president expressed positivity about the impact of User Choice Billing on users. This suggests that there may be some undisclosed benefits to participating in the program.

One possible advantage of User Choice Billing for Bumble is the ability to offer features that Google does not provide. For example, Google mentioned in court that this program could enable Bumble to offer one-day subscriptions to its dating apps. The loss of these one-day subscriptions with Bumble’s app Badoo after transitioning to Google Play Billing resulted in a decline in paying users, as confirmed Bumble’s VP of product revenue, Richard Watts.

Despite these insights, we still do not have a clear understanding of the full extent of the deal that Spotify received, as Google has argued against revealing the specific rates in court. The complex nature of these arrangements leaves many questions unanswered, and we may never have all the details. Nevertheless, it is clear that User Choice Billing is a program with nuances and complexities that can impact developers in different ways.

