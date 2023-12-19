Google and Apple Compete in the Personalized Life Memories Race

In the ongoing competition between technology giants to create more personalized life memories for their users, Google has proposed Project Ellmann as a potential game-changing solution. While Apple has made advancements in its Photos app using AI to recognize people, animals, and organize photos, Google aims to take things a step further.

Project Ellmann, presented alongside Google’s latest advanced AI model Gemini, intends to use large language models (LLMs) to provide a bird’s-eye view of a user’s life story. This means going beyond simple labels and metadata and delving into the deeper context and meaning behind a user’s photos. Ellmann can identify and describe a series of significant moments in a user’s life, such as university years, time spent in a specific location, or becoming a parent.

Google outlined potential use cases for Ellmann, such as its ability to infer when a user’s child was born based on existing information. The LLM can analyze unstructured context from different points in a user’s life and use it to enhance its understanding of other moments. Additionally, Google demonstrated “Ellmann Chat,” a feature that allows users to interact with the AI model asking questions about their life. Users can inquire about pets, family visits, and even get personalized suggestions based on their interests and habits.

While Apple has made strides in creating personalized memories and experiences for users, both Google and Apple face challenges in appropriately displaying and identifying images. Avoiding mislabeling and maintaining user privacy and safety remain important considerations for both companies.

As the race to develop more advanced AI-based solutions continues, Google and Apple are focused on providing helpful and personalized experiences to their users. Whether Project Ellmann becomes a reality or different iterations of AI-powered features emerge, the competition between these tech giants will ultimately benefit users offering more personalized life memories.