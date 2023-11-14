New Pixel 8 and Fold Discounts Announced for Black Friday

Google is gearing up for an exciting Black Friday event with a range of enticing discounts on their flagship devices. The highlight of this year’s sale is the significant price reduction on the highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Fold.

The Pixel Fold, which was unveiled earlier this year and captured the imaginations of tech enthusiasts worldwide, will have its price slashed a remarkable $400. This means that the 256GB model will be available for just $1,399, making it an irresistible option for those who have been eyeing a foldable phone.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, Google is offering $200 off on the Pixel 8 Pro, bringing its starting price down to $799. This is a considerable discount compared to last year, with an extra $50 off compared to previous sales. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 will be available for $549 after a $150 discount.

But that’s not all—Google’s Black Friday deals extend beyond smartphones. The Pixel 7a will be priced at $374 after a $125 discount, making it an affordable choice for budget-conscious consumers. The Pixel Tablet will also be $100 off, retailing at $399.

Tech enthusiasts who enjoy wearable devices will be delighted to know that the original Pixel Watch will be available for only $199.99 after an $80 discount. Additionally, the Pixel Buds Pro can be purchased for $119.99 after a hefty $80 off. The more budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series will be priced at $59 after a $40 discount.

Furthermore, Google is offering attractive discounts on their Nest smart home products. These include $12 off the Chromecast with Google TV, which will be available for $37.99, and a generous $50 discount on the Nest Hub (2nd gen), retailing at $49.99. Customers can also take advantage of a $120 price reduction on the Nest Wifi Pro, which will be priced at $279.99.

While the exact end date of these Black Friday deals is yet to be announced, it is expected that the sale will last until Cyber Monday, allowing ample time for customers to take advantage of these fantastic discounts.

Stay tuned for more updates on Google’s Black Friday sale and get ready to snag some incredible deals on your favorite devices!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the Google Store’s Black Friday discounts begin?

The Black Friday discounts at the Google Store will begin on November 16th.

2. How much will the Pixel Fold be discounted?

The Pixel Fold will receive a $400 discount, bringing the price of the 256GB model to $1,399.

3. What discounts are available for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro?

The Pixel 8 Pro will have a $200 discount, starting at $799, while the Pixel 8 will be priced at $549 after a $150 reduction.

4. Are there any discounts on other Google devices?

Yes, there are discounts on other Google devices, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, and Nest smart home products.

5. When do these Black Friday deals end?

The exact end date of the Black Friday deals at the Google Store is yet to be announced, but they are expected to last until Cyber Monday.