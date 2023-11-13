Exclusive Black Friday Deals at the US Google Store

The US Google Store is set to kick off its highly anticipated Black Friday sales this week, offering attractive discounts on a range of popular products. One of the standout deals is the significant price drop on the cutting-edge Pixel 8 and Fold devices.

For the first time since its release in May, the Pixel Fold is being offered at a discounted price of $1,399 for the 256GB model, a whopping $400 off its original price. This marks a fantastic opportunity for tech enthusiasts and early adopters to experience the innovation and versatility of this foldable smartphone at a more affordable price point.

Accompanying the Pixel Fold is a range of discounts on other Google devices. The Pixel 8 Pro is available for $200 off, starting at $799, while the Pixel 8 sees a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $549. These deals provide consumers with the chance to upgrade their smartphones to the latest Google models at more enticing prices compared to last year’s discounts.

But the discounts don’t stop at smartphones. Google is also offering reduced prices on wearable devices such as the original Pixel Watch, available at $199.99 after an $80 discount. The Pixel Buds Pro, known for their exceptional audio quality, are also available at a reduced price of $119.99, with an impressive $80 off.

And it’s not just gadgets — Google’s range of Nest smart home products is also part of the Black Friday sale. Shoppers can enjoy $12 off the Chromecast with Google TV, priced at $37.99, $50 off the second-generation Nest Hub for just $49.99, and a generous $120 off the Nest Wifi Pro, now priced at $279.99.

These exclusive deals will be available starting November 16, but the end date has not yet been announced. It is expected that the sale will run through Cyber Monday, ensuring customers have ample time to take advantage of these exciting discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are these deals available internationally?

No, these specific deals are exclusive to the US Google Store. However, other regions may have their own Black Friday promotions, so it’s worth checking the Google Store website for your country.

2. Can I combine multiple discounts on the same purchase?

Generally, discounts cannot be combined on a single purchase. Each product is allocated a specific discount, and you can take advantage of the offer that best fits your needs.

3. Will there be any further price reductions after Black Friday?

It is unlikely that the prices will drop further after the Black Friday sale. However, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the Google Store for any unexpected flash sales or limited-time promotions.