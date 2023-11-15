Google’s Messaging App Aims to Level Up with New Features

Google is determined to bring its messaging app on par with WhatsApp and Telegram implementing two significant changes. The company has embarked on a journey to make the necessary adjustments to achieve this goal. The two changes include enhanced customization options and the introduction of profiles within the application.

Both WhatsApp and Telegram offer users a wide range of customization options, allowing them to personalize their messaging experience to the fullest. Google aims to incorporate this feature into its messaging app as well. Previously, the Google messaging app only provided a pre-defined aesthetic experience. However, a leaked report shared on social media platforms revealed that Google is working on enabling users to choose custom colors for their conversations within the app. These color options will be infinite and compatible with Android 14’s Material You design. Additionally, users will also have the ability to set personalized wallpapers.

In addition to the customization updates, Google is also developing profile features for its messaging app. This key enhancement will transform the app from a simple interface for sending and receiving messages into a platform where users can create and manage unique profiles. This move brings Google’s messaging app closer to the functionalities offered Telegram and WhatsApp.

While the leaked information has shed light on these upcoming changes, the exact release date and user response remain unknown. Nevertheless, Google’s efforts to improve its messaging app demonstrate its commitment to providing an enhanced user experience and staying competitive in the messaging app landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

