WhatsApp Changes: Google Drive Backups No Longer Free for Android Users

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging apps worldwide, is making some significant changes to its backup system. Until now, Android users were able to make backups of their chats on Google Drive without it counting towards their available storage. However, that is about to change.

Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp Beta users on Android will be the first to experience the new system, where their chat backups will be treated like any other file on Google Drive. This means that users will need to consider the available storage space beforehand.

While this update will initially impact only the beta users, the change will eventually roll out to all Android users on the official version of WhatsApp early 2024.

It’s worth noting that Google Drive offers 15 GB of free storage to its users in Spain. However, if you frequently use Google Photos, this space can quickly fill up. WhatsApp backups can take up hundreds of megabytes, so it’s important to take note of the available space when the time comes.

For those wondering how to navigate this new backup integration on Google Drive, here are some options to consider:

1. Increase your storage on Google Drive selecting the “Get more storage” option on the Drive website. Prices range from €1.99 per month for 100 GB to €299.99 per month for 30 TB.

2. Delete unnecessary files and conversations on WhatsApp to reduce the backup size.

3. If you have a Google One subscription and have expanded your storage, you can utilize its file management tools.

Stay prepared and ensure you have adequate storage for your WhatsApp backups as these changes take effect. Remember to weigh the available options and choose the most suitable solution or a combination of them.

