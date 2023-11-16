WhatsApp Chat Backups on Android Will No Longer Be Free

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging apps globally, is making significant changes to its backup system. Until now, WhatsApp allowed users to make backups on Google Drive without affecting their available storage. However, this is about to change.

According to a recent announcement on Android’s help page, WhatsApp will no longer offer free storage for chat backups on Google Drive for Android users. Starting from December 2023, these backups will count towards your overall storage, requiring you to manage your available space accordingly.

Beta users of WhatsApp on Android will be the first to experience this change next month. The majority of users who use the official version of the app will not be affected until early 2024.

It is important to note that Google Drive currently provides 15 GB of free storage for all users in Spain and other regions. However, if you regularly use Google Photos, this space can fill up quickly. WhatsApp backups can take up hundreds of megabytes, so it is crucial to consider your available space when the time comes.

If you are wondering how to handle this new integration of chat backups on Google Drive, here are some options:

1. Increase your storage on Google Drive selecting the “Get More Storage” option on the Drive website. Plans range from €1.99 per month for 100 GB to €299.99 per month for 30 TB.

2. Delete unnecessary files and conversations on WhatsApp to lighten the backup load.

3. If you have a Google One subscription and have expanded your storage, you can utilize its file management tools.

These changes indicate a shift in the relationship between WhatsApp and Google Drive, requiring users to be more mindful of their storage usage.