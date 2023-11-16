New Feature in Google Photos Solves the Problem of Similar Photos

Are you tired of scrolling through your photo gallery and seeing dozens of virtually identical photos that were taken your partner? Google Photos has come up with a solution. The new feature, called Photo Stacks, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize and group together similar photos.

With Photo Stacks, all those multiple versions of the same shot will only take up one tile in your gallery. Google Photos will select the best photo from the stack to serve as the cover photo, while allowing you to expand and view the rest of the images in the stack.

According to Google, about one-third of most people’s galleries are filled with similar photos, causing clutter and making it difficult to find the best shots. With AI-powered Photo Stacks, Google aims to keep your gallery tidy and organized.

While Google Photos automatically identifies and groups similar photos into stacks, users also have the option to choose their own top pick, modify the stacks, or turn off the Photo Stacks feature altogether.

In addition to Photo Stacks, Google is introducing other useful features. Users will now be able to set reminders in their calendars for events they plan to attend or find interesting. Simply tapping “Set Reminder” after taking a picture or screenshot of a flyer, users can receive notifications closer to the event date.

Furthermore, Google Photos will use AI to automatically categorize documents and screenshots in users’ libraries, making it easier to find and organize important files.

With these new features, Google Photos is catering to the needs of users who want to declutter their galleries, stay organized, and make the most of their photo library.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Photo Stacks in Google Photos?

Photo Stacks is a feature in Google Photos that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize and group together similar photos, reducing clutter in users’ galleries.

Can I choose my own top photo from a stack?

Yes, Google Photos allows users to select their own top pick from a stack, giving them control over which photo serves as the cover photo.

Can I turn off the Photo Stacks feature?

Absolutely. Users have the option to turn off Photo Stacks at any time, allowing them to see all their photos individually in the gallery.

What other features does Google Photos offer?

In addition to Photo Stacks, Google Photos allows users to set reminders in their calendars for events they plan to attend or find interesting. The AI-powered app also automatically categorizes documents and screenshots, making it easier to find and organize important files.