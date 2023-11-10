Netflix Declines Google’s Offer of Special Deal in Epic v. Google Trial

Netflix, the popular streaming service, declined a special offer from Google to switch to Google Play Billing (GPB) during the Epic v. Google trial. Initially, Google had proposed a unique discounted rate of 10 percent for in-app payments on Android for Netflix. This would have allowed Netflix to retain 90 percent of the revenue. However, Netflix ultimately decided against accepting this deal.

The trial, which revolves around Fortnite publisher Epic Games’ lawsuit against Google, raises important questions about the future of Google’s app store. Epic Games has accused Google of monopolistic practices in relation to in-app purchase fees. Google, on the other hand, asserts that satisfying Epic Games’ demands would compromise Android’s ability to provide a secure user experience and compete with Apple’s iOS.

In a 2022 video deposition presented during the trial, Netflix’s VP of Business Development, Paul Perryman, revealed that Netflix had previously paid Google 15 percent for subscription sign-ups through the Netflix app on Android. However, this rate was significantly reduced when Netflix had the option to offer its own payment method, dropping to around three percent.

Before eliminating alternative payment mechanisms, Google attempted to entice Netflix with the special 10 percent deal in order to prevent losing a substantial amount of revenue. The offer involved making Netflix a “platform development partner” under Google’s “LRAP++” program. Despite being exclusively offered to Netflix, the streaming giant chose not to accept the offer and subsequently stopped paying Google altogether for distribution through the Google Play app store.

Netflix currently directs users to subscribe and make payments via a mobile browser,passing Google’s payment system entirely. This decision was driven Netflix’s projection that it could potentially lose approximately $250 million USD in revenue, even with the reduced 10 percent rate. Netflix firmly believed that its own payment system outperformed Google’s and chose to rely on browser sign-ups instead.

During the deposition, Google’s attorney did not contest any of the information presented. Instead, Google emphasized the broad availability of the Netflix app across various platforms, implying that a service of Netflix’s magnitude could afford topass app stores and utilize browser sign-ups.

In light of this refusal, it is evident that Netflix made a strategic decision to maintain its own payment system and avoid being dependent on third-party app stores like Google Play. The trial has not disclosed the specifics of Spotify’s payment agreement with Google.