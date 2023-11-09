Google Confirms Offer of $147 Million Deal to Epic Games for Fortnite on Play Store

Google has confirmed in court that it offered a $147 million deal to Epic Games to launch its popular game Fortnite on the Google Play Store. The deal, which was approved and presented to Epic Games but not accepted, would have provided incremental funding of $147 million over a three-year period, ending in 2021. Google’s intention behind the deal was to prevent a potential “contagion” of popular appspassing the Play Store and avoiding Google’s in-app purchase fees.

Initially, Epic Games chose to release Fortnite on Android through its own website rather than the Play Store, allowing them to sell the in-game currency without paying the commission required the Play Store. However, in 2020, Epic Games decided to release Fortnite on the Play Store due to security concerns and other factors. In an ongoing antitrust lawsuit, Epic Games claimed that Google had feared a “contagion risk” if other game developers followed their lead andpassed the Play Store.

Internal documents presented in court revealed Google’s concerns that major game developers, including Blizzard, Valve, Sony, and Nintendo, could defect from the Play Store, resulting in billions of dollars in revenue loss for Google. The absence of Fortnite alone was projected to lead to a revenue loss of up to $250 million, with a downstream loss of up to $3.6 billion if other game developers followed suit.

Google argues that its main concern was to retain games on the Play Store, asserting that its intentions were not malicious. On the other hand, Epic Games is using these documents to support its claim that Google has unlawfully maintained a monopoly over Android app distribution.

While the existence of this deal does not prove Epic Games’ monopoly allegations, it does provide insights into Google’s approach to its games business and its efforts to encourage developers to choose the Play Store.

