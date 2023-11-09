Europe’s Top Court Rules in Favor of Big Tech Platforms in Hate Speech Case

Europe’s top court has handed a significant victory to Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, and TikTok in their legal battle against an Austrian law that imposes fines on them for failing to delete hate speech from their platforms. The Austrian law, enacted in 2021, requires tech giants to publish regular reports on illegal content. However, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that the Austrian law contradicts the European Union’s rule, which states that online service providers are only subject to the regulations of their establishment country. Consequently, the court decided that Austria cannot impose its laws on platforms headquartered elsewhere.

This ruling comes at a time when concerns about hateful online posts are on the rise globally. The European Union’s recent implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) indicates a push for stronger efforts to combat illegal and harmful online content. The DSA stipulates that large online platforms must take more significant measures to address this issue or risk facing fines amounting to 6 percent of their annual turnover.

By challenging the Austrian law, Google, Meta, and TikTok argued that they should only adhere to Irish regulations since their European headquarters are located in Ireland. The CJEU agreed with this perspective, stating that subjecting communication platform providers established in one member state to generalized and abstract obligations goes against EU law, which upholds the principle of control in the member state where the service originates.

The ruling has been welcomed Google, emphasizing the significance of the EU’s country of origin principle. The company’s spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the decision and emphasized their commitment to user trust and platform safety.

It is important to note that this ruling is not subject to appeal and has far-reaching implications for how hate speech and illegal content are regulated on digital platforms in the European Union.

