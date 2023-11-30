Google and Meta Platforms Lead Talent Poaching in Big Tech

A recent survey reveals that Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. are leading the way in talent poaching from other major tech companies. These two companies account for one out of every four employees in their workforce who previously worked for other tech giants.

The study analyzed LinkedIn profiles of employees from companies such as Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., IBM, and others to gain insight into the movement of talent within the industry. It found that Google and Meta have successfully attracted the highest number of employees from their competitors.

While Meta’s workforce consists of 26.51% of employees who previously worked for other tech companies, Google follows closely behind at 24.15%. This demonstrates their ability to attract and acquire top talent from their rivals.

Other major tech companies like Salesforce, Nvidia, and Adobe also make the list, although their numbers are lower. Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc. have the fewest employees coming from other tech companies.

In terms of absolute numbers, Google takes the lead poaching a total of 38,316 employees. The majority of these hires are from Microsoft and Amazon, with 12,018 and 8,023 former employees respectively.

Meta, on the other hand, sees a higher percentage of employees leaving the tech industry altogether. This could be due to the intense pressure within Meta or better opportunities in other industries.

Overall, the survey highlights the ongoing talent war between big tech companies and sheds light on where top talent is gravitating. Google and Meta’s ability to poach talent speaks to their strong appeal as employers and their continuous efforts to stay ahead in the competitive landscape of the tech industry.

