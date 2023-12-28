Tech Giants Slash DEI Programs Despite Commitments

According to data from job site Indeed, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) job postings in 2023 have declined 44%. This comes as a surprise after tech giants like Google and Meta made commitments to these programs following the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and riots. In fact, DEI job postings dropped 23% year over year in November 2023.

These cuts have affected not only job postings, but also employees who held leadership roles in Black employee resource groups (ERGs) at Google and Meta. Layoffs have been widespread, with some companies reducing their DEI budgets nearly 90% midyear 2023. This is a sharp contrast compared to previous years, when tech companies were making significant investments in DEI initiatives.

The timing of these cuts is especially notable as they come just three years after the surge of DEI programs that followed the Black Lives Matter protests. Tech companies, including Google and Meta, made public commitments to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. However, the economic downturn in the tech industry seems to have prompted budget cuts in DEI programs.

In response to these layoffs, some industry experts and consultants have expressed disappointment. Devika Brij, CEO of Brij the Gap Consulting, said that companies are looking for opportunities to cut DEI teams despite their initial commitments. Melinda Briana Epler, founder and CEO of Empovia, noted that the cuts in DEI in 2023 were particularly stark compared to previous years.

Tech companies have responded to these concerns affirming their commitment to DEI initiatives. Spokespersons from Meta and Amazon stated that their DEI priorities have not changed, and they remain committed to building inclusive and diverse work environments. Google also emphasized that their commitment to DEI has not wavered, despite the workforce reductions.

Overall, the decline in DEI programs and job postings in 2023 raises questions about the long-term sustainability of the tech industry’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Despite initial promises, the economic downturn seems to have led to significant cuts in DEI budgets and staff. It remains to be seen how these decisions will impact diversity and inclusion efforts in the future.