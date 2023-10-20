Google, Meta, and Apple Receive FCC Approval to Use Airwaves for VR and AR

Google, Meta, and Apple have been given approval the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to utilize airwaves for their virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) tools. This decision is a significant milestone for the advancement and expansion of immersive technologies.

The FCC’s permission allows these tech giants to access airwaves typically used Wi-Fi-enabled devices. This enables the deployment of VR and AR gear, such as goggles, in-car connections, and other wearable devices. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the importance of these airwaves, stating, “These are the airwaves where the future happens.”

All three companies are actively working on AR eyeglasses and can now connect them with smartphones and explore various applications with the FCC’s approval to use the 6 GHz band. One of the mentioned use cases is the exchange of navigation data between smartphones and vehicles.

This approval from the FCC is viewed as a significant milestone for the entire tech industry. Kevin Martin, Vice President of North America Policy at Meta, commended the FCC’s decision, saying, “We commend the FCC’s decision allowing companies like ours to use new wireless technologies to build the next wave of computing.”

This development is expected to hasten the progress of VR and AR technologies. With access to these airwaves, Google, Meta, and Apple can push the boundaries of what is possible in the VR and AR realm. Seamless connectivity with smartphones and other devices opens up a wide range of potential applications.

This decision has implications beyond the three tech giants involved. It encourages other companies to explore and develop new wearable technologies, paving the way for further innovation in the VR and AR space. The FCC’s recognition of the importance of these emerging technologies and their potential to shape the future is a positive sign.

As Google, Meta, and Apple continue to work on their VR and AR projects, including Apple’s smart glasses and Meta’s gaming subscription service for its VR headset, the FCC’s permission to utilize airwaves will undoubtedly be crucial to their success. It will enable these companies to overcome connectivity challenges and deliver more immersive and seamless experiences to users.

Sources:

– Bloomberg