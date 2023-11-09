Google, Facebook Meta, and TikTok Receive Legal Backing in Austrian Hate Speech Case

Google, Facebook parent company Meta, and TikTok have secured a victory in a legal battle over an Austrian law that required them to delete hate speech or face hefty fines. The European Union’s top court ruled in favor of the tech giants, stating that the Austrian law violates EU regulations.

The Austrian law obligated major tech companies to publish regular reports on illegal content, in response to growing global concerns about hateful posts. However, Google, Meta, and TikTok challenged the law in an Austrian court, arguing that it contradicted an EU rule stating that online service providers should be subject only to the regulations of the country where they are established. They further contended that the countries where they offer their services should refrain from applying their own laws.

In response, the European Court of Justice was consulted the Austrian court seeking guidance. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) sided with Google, Meta, and TikTok, determining that subjecting communication platform providers established in one EU member state to general and abstract obligations was inconsistent with EU law. The CJEU emphasized the principle of control in the member state where the service originated, ensuring the free movement of information society services.

The European Union has recently introduced the Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes additional responsibilities on large online platforms to tackle illegal and harmful online content. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines up to 6% of their annual turnover. As the three tech giants have their European headquarters in Ireland, they argued that they should only be subject to Irish rules.

This ruling the CJEU has significant implications for the enforcement of hate speech regulations and the power dynamics between tech companies and governments. It highlights the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat harmful content, while also underscoring the need for consistent regulation across EU member states.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What was the Austrian law that Google, Meta, and TikTok challenged?

The Austrian law required major tech companies to delete hate speech or face fines. It also mandated them to publish regular reports of illegal content.

2. Why did the tech companies challenge the Austrian law?

Google, Meta, and TikTok argued that the law contradicted an EU rule which states that online service providers should only be subject to the regulations of the country where they are established. They claimed that other countries should not apply their own laws.

3. How did the European Court of Justice rule in this case?

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) supported Google, Meta, and TikTok’s arguments, stating that subjecting communication platform providers established in one EU member state to general obligations violates EU law. The CJEU emphasized the principle of control in the member state where the service originated.

4. What are the implications of this ruling?

This ruling has significant implications for hate speech regulation and the relationship between tech companies and governments. It underscores the need for consistent regulation and the balance between freedom of speech and combating harmful content.