Google, Apple, and Meta on Track to Gain Approval for New Mobile VR and AR Devices

Google, Apple, and Meta are poised to receive approval from US regulators to deploy a range of mobile virtual and augmented reality devices, such as goggles and in-car connections. The proposal, announced Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, would allow these low-power devices to utilize the airwaves used Wi-Fi-enabled devices. The FCC is scheduled to vote on this matter on October 19, and it is expected to be approved due to the Democratic majority at the agency led Rosenworcel.

Accessing the 6 GHz band would enable a “new wave of innovation in devices” that benefits consumers and strengthens US leadership in advanced wireless technologies, according to Rosenworcel. The FCC believes that devices running on these airwaves can provide large quantities of information in near real-time, revolutionizing the way Americans work, play, and live.

Google, Apple, and Meta had previously appealed to the FCC in a bid to gain access to this unlicensed spectrum, emphasizing how crucial it would be for future advancements in augmented and virtual reality. The three tech giants are actively developing augmented reality eyeglasses and could utilize the 6 GHz band to connect them to smartphones, among other possibilities. For instance, this band could facilitate the exchange of navigation data between smartphones and vehicles.

In addition to the consideration of mobile VR and AR devices, the FCC will also be deliberating net neutrality rules for broadband providers at its October meeting.

Sources:

– Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

– Bloomberg