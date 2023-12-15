Google Introduces Photomoji for Messaging Reactions and Stickers

Google has recently released a new feature for its Messages app called Photomoji, which allows users to use images as reactions and stickers in their conversations. Instead of using traditional emojis, users can now send Photomoji to express their emotions more creatively and vividly.

To access Photomoji, users can simply long-press on an SMS text or RCS chat and scroll to the end of the reactions bar for the option to create their own. Another way to create Photomoji is through the emoji picker, where users can select an image from their device’s media library. Google’s automated detection mechanism scans the image to identify objects that can be turned into a reaction.

Once the Photomoji is created and sent, it will appear as a reaction within the conversation. Tapping on the Photomoji will bring up a larger preview of the image. Additionally, Photomoji received from others will be stored in a new “Custom” tab alongside Emoji, GIFs, and Stickers, providing easy sorting options.

Although Photomoji is currently only available on a limited number of Android devices, it is expected to be rolled out more widely in the future. The feature is part of Google’s continuous efforts to enhance the messaging experience and provide users with more creative ways to express themselves.

In conclusion, Google’s introduction of Photomoji in its Messages app offers users a unique way to add reactions and stickers to their conversations. This feature adds a personal touch to messaging allowing users to use their own images as expressions of their emotions. With its automated detection mechanism and easy-to-use interface, Photomoji brings a new level of creativity and engagement to messaging platforms.