Google Messages May Soon Introduce Edit Message Feature

Google Messages, a popular messaging application similar to WhatsApp, is reportedly in the process of introducing an ‘Edit’ message feature for its users. This information was discovered TheSPAndroid, an Android news website, which spotted code related to this feature in a beta version of the application.

Recent additions to the app include the inclusion of four new flags, labeled ‘bugle.enable_edit_ui’, ‘bugle.load_edit_history’, ‘bugle.process_outgoing_edits’, and ‘bugle.process_incoming_edits’. While these flags currently do not serve any purpose, they suggest that the tech giant is actively working on implementing an editing feature.

While Google Messages has previously introduced features such as end-to-end encryption, the inclusion of an edit feature comes as no surprise to its users. However, it is still unclear whether the edited messages sent through Google Messages will have a time limit for editing, similar to iMessage and WhatsApp. Both of these platforms allow users to edit messages within specific time frames after sending them.

One aspect that remains uncertain is how the edit history will be displayed to recipients. Platforms like iMessage and WhatsApp allow users to delete sent messages, but there is no indication as to whether Google Messages is also developing a similar feature.

As the demand for messaging applications continues to grow, introducing an edit feature in Google Messages would undoubtedly enhance the user experience. This new capability would enable users to rectify any errors in their messages or add additional information, improving the overall communication process. It remains to be seen when this feature will be officially released and how it will be received Google Messages’ vast user base.