Google Messages Working on Message Editing Feature: What to Expect?

Google Messages, the popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a message editing feature, according to a report from TheSpAndroid. The company has hinted at this feature in the beta build of the app, with code strings suggesting various functionalities related to editing messages.

The first code string indicates that users may soon be able to edit messages directly from the user interface. The second code snippet suggests the ability to load the edit history of messages, allowing users to track changes made to their conversations. The third and fourth codes hint at the processing of message edit requests and reflecting those changes in the recipient’s app.

While the feature is still under development and not accessible in the current version, it’s clear that Google Messages is catching up to its competitors. WhatsApp recently introduced a message editing option, allowing users to make changes to their sent messages within a 15-minute window. On the other hand, Apple’s iMessage has had message editing capabilities since the iOS 16 update in 2022, although the time limit to edit messages is only two minutes.

Interestingly, both WhatsApp and iMessage also offer the option to delete messages after sending, a feature that is currently missing in Google Messages. It remains to be seen if Google will also incorporate this functionality in the future.

While the exact time limit for editing messages and the accessibility of the edit history are still unknown, it is believed that the new feature will work with the RCS protocol, which aims to enhance the messaging experience with advanced features and capabilities.

Overall, the message editing feature in Google Messages is a welcome addition that will give users more control over their conversations and allow them to correct any mistakes they may have made while sending messages. As the development progresses, users can look forward to a smoother and more customizable messaging experience on the platform.