Google Messages App Updates with New Message-Editing Feature in Development

In a bid to attract more users, Google is reportedly working on new features for its messaging app, Google Messages. The latest update may include a message-editing feature, although Google has not confirmed if it will be included in the final version of the app.

According to reports, Google added some flags to the beta version of the Google Messages app that was released last month. These flags indicate that the company may be following in the footsteps of WhatsApp introducing a message-editing feature. However, it is not yet known if the editing feature will have a specific time frame within which messages can be edited.

It is important to note that Google is constantly working on new features, so there is no guarantee that this particular feature will make it into the stable version of the Messages app.

WhatsApp and Apple’s iMessage have already implemented message-editing features on their platforms. WhatsApp allows users to edit messages within 15 minutes after they have been sent, while iMessage allows editing within a two-minute window after sending. Both apps also offer the option to delete messages.

Google has been criticized in the past for neglecting its messaging app, but recent updates suggest that the company is committed to improving it. One of the recent additions includes the Photomoji feature, which uses on-device AI to turn images into stickers.

While the message-editing feature in Google Messages is still in development, it is a promising update that could enhance the user experience and make the app more competitive in the messaging market. Users can look forward to more news and updates about these potential new features in the coming months.