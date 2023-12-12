Google Messages Might Soon Allow Users to Edit Sent Texts

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its Messages app that will allow users to edit texts even after they have been sent. The discovery of code referencing this feature in a beta version of the app has sparked speculation about its imminent release.

While Google may be late to incorporate this capability compared to its competitors, it is still an eagerly anticipated addition. Other messaging platforms like Apple’s iMessage and WhatsApp already offer users the ability to make changes to texts they have sent. iMessage introduced this feature with iOS 16, giving users a two-minute window to edit sent messages. Meanwhile, WhatsApp allows users 15 minutes to edit a text after it is sent. Both services also provide a delete option for texts.

The potential introduction of text editing in Google Messages follows the recent rollout of Photomoji, a feature that allows users to create and send personalized emoji reactions based on their own pictures. Initially available to beta testers, Photomoji will soon be available to all users. It was introduced Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who demonstrated its functionality using a photo of one of his dogs.

The ability to edit sent messages is a highly sought-after feature that offers users more control and flexibility in their conversations. As Google continues to enhance its Messages app, it remains to be seen how this new update will be received and integrated into the overall user experience.