New Feature in Google Maps Allows Real-Time Location Sharing

Google Maps has introduced a new feature that allows users to share their real-time location with friends and family. This feature rivals WhatsApp’s live location sharing option and offers additional details such as the current battery status of your phone. The feature is now available on both iOS and Android devices.

To use this feature, simply open Google Maps on your device and tap on the profile icon in the top-right corner. From there, click on the Location sharing option and enable the share location button. You will then see your real-time position on the Maps, along with your phone’s current battery status. You can choose to share your location with friends or family for a specific time limit, or until you manually turn it off.

In addition to sharing the real-time location link via Google Maps, you can also share it through the Messages app, Chrome, Bluetooth, and even WhatsApp. This gives users a variety of options to choose from when sharing their location with others.

Google Maps has been making several updates recently. They have changed the color tone of Maps, added new cities to street view, and introduced a walk-assistance mode in India. Another upcoming feature will allow users in India to find the most economical route for their journey via car or two-wheeler, helping them save money on fuel. These updates will be rolled out gradually to Google Maps users in India 2024.

With this new feature, Google Maps provides a convenient way for users to share their real-time location with others, ensuring better communication and safety.