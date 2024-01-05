Google Maps Introduces New Location-Sharing Feature for Enhanced Connectivity

In a recent update, Google Maps has unveiled a new feature that allows users to share their live location with friends and family. This functionality, akin to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate easier navigation.

To share their live location, users simply need to follow a few easy steps. First, open the Google Maps application on your device. Next, tap on the profile icon located in the top right corner. From the menu that appears, select “Location Sharing.” Within this section, tap on “Share Location” to choose the duration for which you want to share your location. Google Maps will then generate a shareable link that you can send to your desired contacts. To stop sharing your location, tap on “Sharing via link” and press “Stop.”

What sets this feature apart from others is its versatility. Users can share their location not only within the Google Maps app but also through other messaging apps and platforms. This means that you can easily communicate your whereabouts with individuals who do not have Google Maps installed on their devices. Additionally, it is worth noting that the feature remains fully functional even if the user has disabled their ‘Location History.’

There are, however, a few limitations to be aware of. Firstly, the feature is not available for children under the age of 13 in India. Furthermore, it is not supported Google Workspace domain accounts. Lastly, the feature is not accessible on the Google Maps Go platform.

Google Maps has become a staple app for many Android and iOS users, offering a seamless navigation experience. With the introduction of this new location-sharing feature, Google Maps continues to prove its versatility and commitment to providing users with enhanced connectivity options.