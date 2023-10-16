Google Challenges Age Verification Laws in New Child Safety Framework

Google has released a new framework, titled the “Legislative Framework to Protect Children and Teens Online,” that challenges proposed laws requiring online services to implement age verification. In the framework, Google dismisses policies that would require age checks before allowing access to platforms, arguing that it could lead to trade-offs and restrict access to important information.

The tech giant believes that good legislative models, based on age-appropriate design principles, can hold companies responsible for safety and privacy while enabling access to richer experiences for children and teenagers. Google suggests that instead of verifying age, online services should prioritize the best interests of children in the design of their products.

However, Google does support age verification for “high-risk” services dealing with alcohol, gambling, or pornography. The company argues that such methods should be limited to these specific services. It also states that legislation should ban personalized advertising for children and teens.

This framework comes four years after Google and YouTube were fined $170 million the Federal Trade Commission for violating children’s privacy. The FTC found that YouTube had illegally collected personal information from children and used it to profit through targeted ads. As part of the settlement, YouTube was required to develop a system to identify child-directed content and ensure that targeted ads were not placed in such videos.

Despite Google’s claim that targeted ads are not served to children on YouTube, a recent report alleges that minors are still receiving personalized ads on the platform. Google has called the report “deeply flawed and uninformed.” Senators Marsha Blackburn and Ed Markey have requested the FTC to investigate the matter.

In conclusion, Google’s new framework challenges age verification laws, emphasizing the need for age-appropriate design principles and banning personalized advertising for children and teens. The company believes that these measures can promote online safety without restricting access or compromising privacy.

