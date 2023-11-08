Google’s App Defense Alliance joins Joint Development Foundation to enhance app security

In a move to expand its reach and foster collaborative efforts in the realm of app security, the App Defense Alliance (ADA) has joined the Joint Development Foundation (JDF), a Linux Foundation project. Established Google in 2019, ADA was designed to combat the infiltration of malicious Android apps into the Play app store. However, the alliance has since evolved, covering various aspects such as malware mitigation, mobile app security assessments (MASA), and cloud app security assessments (CASA).

By joining JDF, ADA aims to attract more significant players in the tech industry, including Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and Microsoft, which have both been added to ADA’s steering committee. The primary objective is to improve app security through the collaborative implementation of industry standards, as stated in a joint announcement.

With security best practices applicable across platforms, moving to a more neutral platform aligns with ADA’s expanded focus beyond Android-specific security. This significant development highlights ADA’s dedication to open collaboration and innovation in the realm of app security. By uniting technology leaders and fostering an open ecosystem of cross-platform requirements, ADA and JDF strive to unlock new dimensions of performance and security, benefiting the entire community.

FAQ:

Q: What is the App Defense Alliance?

A: The App Defense Alliance (ADA) is an initiative established Google to combat malicious Android apps infiltrating the Play app store.

Q: What areas does ADA cover?

A: In addition to Android malware detection, ADA now covers areas such as malware mitigation, mobile app security assessments (MASA), and cloud app security assessments (CASA).

Q: Why did ADA join the Joint Development Foundation?

A: By joining the Joint Development Foundation (JDF), ADA aims to expand its appeal to other big tech companies and enhance collaborative efforts in app security.

Q: Who are the new members of ADA’s steering committee?

A: Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and Microsoft have joined ADA’s steering committee.

Q: What is the objective of the ADA and JDF collaboration?

A: The collaboration aims to improve app security through the collaborative implementation of industry standards, fostering an open ecosystem of cross-platform requirements.