Google Faces Epic Games in Second Antitrust Trial

Google is gearing up for its second antitrust trial in two months, this time defending its Android Play Store against Epic Games. The trial, set to begin on Monday, will focus on how Google treats third-party mobile developers who use its Play Store. Developers have accused both Google and Apple of taking an unfair share of revenue from in-app payments and hindering communication with customers.

If Epic Games emerges victorious, Google may be forced to make changes to its Android platform, potentially allowing Epic Games’ store to be pre-installed on devices. This outcome could create an alternative distribution channel for games, easing the reliance on Google’s Play Store.

The legal dispute between Epic Games and Google originated when Epic pushed updates to its popular game Fortnite in August 2020, allowing users to make in-app purchases directly from the company instead of through app stores. Google, along with Apple, removed Fortnite from their respective stores, prompting Epic Games to file lawsuits against both companies. While Epic Games lost the majority of its claims against Apple, the Supreme Court could still decide on one concession related to emailing customers.

Meanwhile, Google is also facing a monopoly case brought the Department of Justice (DOJ), which alleges that Google violated the law through exclusivity agreements with mobile phone manufacturers and browser makers. The outcome of this case may determine Google’s ability to maintain its prominent search engine position on smartphones.

FAQs

What is the focus of the second antitrust trial involving Google?

The trial will examine how Google treats third-party mobile developers who use its Android Play Store.

What are the accusations against Google and Apple developers?

Developers have accused both companies of taking an unfair share of revenue from in-app payments and impeding communication with customers.

What could a victory for Epic Games mean for Google’s Android platform?

If Epic Games wins, Google may have to make changes to Android, potentially allowing Epic Games’ store to be pre-installed on devices and providing an additional distribution channel.

What led to the legal dispute between Epic Games and Google?

The conflict arose when Epic Games allowed direct in-app purchases in its game Fortnite, prompting Google and Apple to remove the game from their respective app stores.

Why is Google facing a separate antitrust case the Department of Justice?

The DOJ alleges that Google violated the law through exclusivity agreements, ensuring its search engine is the default for consumers. The case may impact Google’s search engine position on smartphones.

(Source: CNBC)