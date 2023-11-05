Google Keep Takes Control of Notes and Lists from Google Assistant

Google Assistant, the once-famed app, is relinquishing its control over notes and lists to Google Keep. This move is both encouraging and worrisome, as Keep is a reliable note-taking application, but it also raises concerns about centralizing data in a single platform that Google might abandon in the future.

Previously, the Shopping List and other notes dictated through Google Assistant were stored in various locations. In 2017, Google moved the shopping list to Google Express, a shopping-centered site that has now transformed into Google Shopping. However, this relocation created a confusing and non-intuitive place to store essential information such as items to buy.

Google introduced support for storing shopping and other lists in other applications, including Keep and third-party apps like Any.do, AnyList, and Bring in 2019. However, third-party support ended in June, leaving only Keep as the go-to option.

In an effort to consolidate notes and lists, Google is migrating existing “Lists and Notes” and the Google Shopping List from awkward-looking webapps to Google Keep. Most notes should transfer automatically with a “chip” to identify them. However, there are some exceptions, such as notes with excessively long titles or contents that exceed certain character limits. In such cases, users can manually retrieve their notes using Google Takeout.

The decision to merge notes and lists into Google Keep makes sense, as it eliminates the unnecessary separation between two similar functions. This aligns with Google’s shift in focus towards AI-centered projects and the integration of reminders into Google’s Tasks.

While Google Keep is a competent note-taking app, its dependence on a Google account and limited third-party app access may deter some users. The app lacks easy integration with devices other than phones and Assistant. Additionally, there is always the risk that Google may alter Keep’s capabilities, discontinue it, or transfer its features to a different platform.

To safeguard important notes and avoid over-reliance on a single platform, it is advisable to back up notes and keep them stored across multiple platforms or applications.

