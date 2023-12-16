Google Introduces Video Boost and Night Sight Video in Pixel 8 Pro

Google is enhancing the capabilities of its Pixel 8 Pro with the introduction of Video Boost and Night Sight video features. Video Boost, exclusive to the larger-size flagship, processes videos in the cloud to adjust color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess, resulting in a more realistic look. Night Sight, previously limited to still images, now applies AI-powered noise reduction to videos recorded in low-light conditions, enhancing detail and color. The new software features are expected to provide users with improved video quality and enhanced capabilities for capturing timelapse footage.

In addition to the Pixel 8 Pro updates, Google is rolling out its December feature drop for other Pixel devices as well. The update includes a variety of new features, such as the Balance portrait light mode in Google Photos, which eliminates harsh shadows. The Photo Unblur feature is now improved to sharpen the faces of not only humans but also dogs and cats. Pixel Fold users will benefit from a new “dual screen preview” that shows a preview of the camera view on the outer screen while framing up a shot with the inside display.

Furthermore, Google has introduced the ability to use recent Pixel phones as USB webcams on computers that support UVC. Users can also enjoy the new “clean” option for organizing receipts, which removes smudges, stains, and creases. To improve privacy and security, Pixel devices now come with a Repair Mode that safeguards private data during servicing. Google’s password manager can now identify accounts that support passkeys and assist in adding them easily.

For Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners, the wearable can now automatically unlock the paired phone, providing a faster and more convenient alternative to face unlock or fingerprint readers. Call Screen is also now available on Pixel Watch, allowing users to answer or decline calls from their wrist.

The December update also includes bug fixes and improvements across the Pixel lineup. With these updates, Google aims to further enhance the user experience and provide a more cohesive product portfolio for its customers.