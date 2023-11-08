Google Expands Search Generative Experience (SGE) to New Countries

Google is making its Search Generative Experience (SGE) available in over 120 new countries, including Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. This expansion allows a larger number of people to access and explore SGE. Additionally, Google is introducing support for four new languages: Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian. These languages join the existing support for English, Hindi, and Japanese.

To access SGE, users will need to opt in via Google’s Search Labs program. Initially, SGE can only be used on Chrome desktop or the Google app on Android and iOS. However, SGE will be accessible on Chrome desktop in the newly added countries starting from this week, with availability in the Google app following shortly.

Google spokesperson Craig Ewer stated that the goal of this phase of SGE is to gather feedback from users and improve the experience based on their input. When asked about future plans, Ewer did not provide specific details but implied that SGE is expected to evolve further.

In addition to the expansion, Google is introducing several new features to enhance the SGE experience. Users will be able to ask follow-up questions directly on the SGE results page, eliminating the need to navigate to a separate window. This feature will be rolled out gradually, starting with English in the US.

Another new feature is the ability to clarify single words with multiple meanings when requesting translations. Initially available for English-to-Spanish translations in the US, this feature will expand to more countries and languages in the future.

Google is also introducing hover-over information for coding, health, science, economic, and history terms in SGE search results. This additional context aims to provide users with more comprehensive information directly from the search results page.

With this expansion and the company’s previous commitment to making SGE an integral part of search, it is evident that Google envisions a long-term future for this generative search experience.

FAQ

What is the Search Generative Experience (SGE)?

The Search Generative Experience (SGE) is an experimental search feature Google that aims to provide users with more interactive and informative search results. It incorporates elements of conversation and offers users the ability to ask follow-up questions and explore topics in more depth.

How can I access SGE?

To access SGE, you need to opt in via Google’s Search Labs program. Currently, SGE is available on Chrome desktop and the Google app on Android and iOS.

Will SGE be available in more countries and languages?

Google has expanded SGE to over 120 new countries and introduced support for additional languages. The company has stated that it intends to gather user feedback and iterate on the experience, suggesting that further expansion is likely in the future.

What new features are being introduced to SGE?

Google is adding several new features to SGE, including the ability to ask follow-up questions directly on the results page, clarification of single words in translations, and hover-over information for coding, health, science, economic, and history terms.

Does SGE affect click-through rates to other sources?

While Google has not provided specific metrics on click-through rates, they have updated SGE to improve how it surfaces and contextualizes links, indicating that the feature aims to provide comprehensive information without requiring users to click out to other sources.