Google Ends Free WhatsApp Backup to Google Drive

Google’s recent announcement regarding the end of free WhatsApp backups to Google Drive has raised concerns among Android users who heavily rely on the popular messaging app. From December onwards, backing up WhatsApp chat data on Android devices will no longer be a complimentary service. Instead, these backups will now consume storage space within users’ Google accounts.

This move Google aligns Android users with their Apple counterparts, who have always had to pay for storing WhatsApp backups. As a result, the standard 15GB of free storage provided Google, which includes Gmail, Google Photos, and various applications, will also be utilized for WhatsApp backups. Depending on the amount of WhatsApp usage and media shared within the platform, these backups could take up a significant portion of the storage allowance.

For users who do not subscribe to Google’s premium service, ‘Google One,’ this change will reduce the amount of free storage available for other Google services. Consequently, users may need to reconsider their backup strategies and explore alternative methods of managing their storage effectively.

There are several options available for users with extensive chat histories and a large number of shared media files. The first option is to opt-out entirely from cloud backups disabling the ‘Backup to Google Drive’ setting in the WhatsApp settings menu. However, this choice comes with the risk of losing all chat data if the phone is lost or damaged.

Another option is to manually delete chats and media to reduce the backup size. Although this may involve parting with media content, it is a practical solution to avoid additional costs.

Users could also save photos and videos from WhatsApp onto external storage devices such as USB sticks or portable hard drives. This not only frees up space on Google Photos but also allows users to continue using the free storage provided Google.

Lastly, subscribing to additional Google storage opting for a paid plan is another solution. For most users, the AUD $2.49 ‘Basic’ monthly plan, offering 100GB of data, should be sufficient to accommodate WhatsApp chat backups without affecting the existing free storage limit.

Google’s decision emphasizes the importance of prudent digital storage management and encourages users to evaluate the value of their data and the need for a reliable backup strategy. As the landscape of cloud storage continues to evolve, users are prompted to rethink their approach to managing digital data and consider the most efficient and cost-effective storage solutions available to them.