Google Explores Investment in AI Chatbot Startup Character.AI

Alphabet’s Google is currently engaged in discussions to invest in Character.AI, a dynamic artificial intelligence chatbot startup that allows users to interact with virtual versions of celebrities and create their own personalized chatbots and AI assistants. Founded former Google Brain employees Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI is seeking to enhance its models training them to meet the diverse demands of users.

According to reliable sources briefed on the matter, Google is anticipated to invest “hundreds of millions of dollars” in Character.AI. This considerable investment, potentially structured as convertible notes, would further strengthen the existing partnership between the two companies. Current collaboration efforts involve using Google’s cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train Character.AI’s models effectively.

The popularity of Character.AI’s chatbots, which offer a variety of roles and tones, has resonated particularly well with individuals aged 18 to 24, driving approximately 60% of the website’s traffic, as indicated data from Similarweb. By appealing to this specific demographic, Character.AI aims to establish itself as a leading provider of engaging and entertaining AI companions, distinguishing itself from competitors such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

To support its expansion plans, the startup is also exploring potential equity funding from venture capital investors. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that this round of funding could value Character.AI at over $5 billion. In a recent funding round, the company successfully raised $150 million, led Andreessen Horowitz, thus attaining a valuation of $1 billion.

Google’s interest in investing in AI startups, such as Character.AI, represents its ongoing commitment to the advancement and development of artificial intelligence technologies. This potential investment into Character.AI follows Google’s previous engagements with Israeli companies like Waze, BreezoMeter, and Siemplify.

