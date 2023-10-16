Avid Travelers are Raving About an Amazing Google Flights Hack on TikTok

A travel influencer recently took TikTok storm when she shared a little-known Google “cheat code” for finding the cheapest flights anywhere in the world. Within one day, her video amassed 4 million views and over 201,000 saves from people eager to try out the hack for themselves. To use this trick, all you have to do is search “Google Flights” on Google. Then, enter your departure location and type “anywhere” in the destination field. Leave the departure and return dates blank, and hit explore. Google Flights will then display a list of destinations with the cheapest airfares.

The influencer showcased the incredible deals she found, such as a return flight from London to Barcelona for only £26 ($31) and a flight to Budapest for £54 ($65). She mentioned that some of the flights require specific travel dates, but was still astonished the affordability of international destinations. Users commented that searching in incognito mode can result in even cheaper fares, and one person mentioned that Tuesday or Wednesday around midnight is the best time to find cheap flights.

While some individuals noted that the flight times might not always be ideal, others recommended using Skyscanner and Kayak, which have similar features for finding cheap flights. Additionally, Google Flights now provides information on the cheapest time to book trips. By analyzing trend data, the search function can offer insights on whether prices are overblown or discounted. Travelers can also turn on price tracking and receive automatic notifications for significant fare drops on their chosen destinations and dates.

It’s important to note that the price guarantees mentioned in the article are currently part of a pilot program available for select flights in the US. Nonetheless, this Google Flights hack has generated excitement among avid travelers, proving that there are still ways to uncover incredible deals for your next adventure.

